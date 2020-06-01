Volunteers & Contributors

NAACP
Lancaster Branch
Mission Statement
The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
STRATEGIC PLAN: GAME CHANGERS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY
For more than a century the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has worked to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. Inspired by the force and commitment of The Call of 1909, which denounced the growing oppression of people of color and mobilized thousands to work to bring this discrimination to an end, the NAACP seeks to establish a strategic direction as it embarks on developing The New Call for the 21st Century.
Economic Stability
A chance to live the American Dream for all
education
A free, high-quality, public education for all
Health
Health equality for all Americans including a healthy life and high-quality health care
public safety and criminal justice
Equitable dispensation of justice for all
voting rights and political representation
Protect and enhance voting rights and fair representation
youth and adult engagement
Greater support is being made to enhance the capacity of local units to recruit, engage, train and retain young adults.
11
June
#WEAREDONEDYING- CRIMINAL JUSTICE PART 2
NAACP National campaign comes to Lancaster. It is a Call-to-Action and highlights the NAACP’s policy interests and supported legislation for African Americans and people of color, a large demographic that is often left out of recovery effort conversations. 6PM START TIME
18
JUNE
#WEAREDONEDYING- HEALTH AND ECONOMICS
NAACP National campaign comes to Lancaster. It is a Call-to-Action and highlights the NAACP’s policy interests and supported legislation for African Americans and people of color, a large demographic that is often left out of recovery effort conversations. 6 PM START TIME
25
Jun
#WEAREDONEDYING-EDUCATION
NAACP National campaign comes to Lancaster. It is a Call-to-Action and highlights the NAACP’s policy interests and supported legislation for African Americans and people of color, a large demographic that is often left out of recovery effort conversations. 6PM START TIME