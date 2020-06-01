Volunteers & Contributors

717-723-8892
NAACP

Lancaster Branch

 

serving lancaster for 96 years

 

Mission Statement

The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

STRATEGIC PLAN:  GAME CHANGERS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY

For more than a century the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has worked to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. Inspired by the force and commitment of The Call of 1909, which denounced the growing oppression of people of color and mobilized thousands to work to bring this discrimination to an end, the NAACP seeks to establish a strategic direction as it embarks on developing The New Call for the 21st Century.

Economic Stability

A chance to live the American Dream for all

 

education

A free, high-quality, public education for all 

 

Health

Health equality for all Americans including a healthy life and high-quality health care

public safety and criminal justice

Equitable dispensation of justice for all

  

voting rights and political representation

Protect and enhance voting rights and fair representation

youth and adult engagement

Greater support is being made to enhance the capacity of local units to recruit, engage, train and retain young adults.

Upcoming Events

11

June

#WEAREDONEDYING- CRIMINAL JUSTICE PART 2

NAACP National campaign comes to Lancaster. It is a Call-to-Action and highlights the NAACP’s policy interests and supported legislation for African Americans and people of color, a large demographic that is often left out of recovery effort conversations.  6PM START TIME 

18

JUNE

#WEAREDONEDYING- HEALTH AND ECONOMICS

NAACP National campaign comes to Lancaster. It is a Call-to-Action and highlights the NAACP’s policy interests and supported legislation for African Americans and people of color, a large demographic that is often left out of recovery effort conversations.  6 PM START TIME 

25

Jun

#WEAREDONEDYING-EDUCATION

NAACP National campaign comes to Lancaster. It is a Call-to-Action and highlights the NAACP’s policy interests and supported legislation for African Americans and people of color, a large demographic that is often left out of recovery effort conversations.   6PM START TIME

